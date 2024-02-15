Brittany Mahomes joined others in expressing shock after a shooting rocked Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. What was supposed to be a day of celebration as the World Champions paraded the Lombardi Trophy, instead became a hellscape. There are reports of multiple shooters involved and there is confirmation that this was a fatal event as at least one person is reportedly dead.

Brittany Mahomes wrote that she is praying for Kansas City after this horrific incident. She added that she was also praying for America, in general, as this shooting is continuation of a disturbing trend of gun violence across the country. She also said that shooting someone is never the answer, writing on her Instagram,

"Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

Screenshot from Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

She added that this incident meant that she will never be able to celebrate her husband's Super Bowl victories the way she normally used to. She said she was left devastated, embarrassed and disappointed. She sent prayers to the families of those involved, calling it horrible and traumatizing. She wrote,

"Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it's devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose [sic] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved."

Snapshot taken from Brittany's Instagram Story

Brittany Mahomes' storyline shows the shocking contrast from how the day began in Kansas City with Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration and Valentine's Day

Brittany Mahomes stories on Instagram showed how the day was supposed to be and what it eventually turned out as. Her storyline began with a couple photo with Patrick Mahomes. It was followed by the Chiefs quarterback giving her a red rose marking Valentine's Day.

Snapshot taken from Brittany's Instagram Story

Snapshot taken from Brittany's Instagram Story

Brittany Mahomes also posted her celebrating with Lyndsay Bell, tight end Blake Bell's wife, toasting to having had the opportunity to attend three such Super Bowl victories together. And finally, there was a video of the Kansas City crowds from the bus as her husband soaked in the adulation.

Snapshot taken from Brittany's Instagram Story

Snapshot taken from Brittany's Instagram Story

This is how the day was supposed to go, celebrating success and love. Instead, it turned into a tragedy that seems unfathomably commonplace in America today.