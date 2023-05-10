In Photos: J.J. Watt, wife Kealia celebrate Burnley promotion with thousands in championship parade

Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia celebrated a different kind of football a few days ago. The NFL star and his wife visited England, where they were on the scene as Burnley celebrated their promotion to the premier league.

The Clarets, as the soccer club is known, played in the championship this season, which is the second rung of the English soccer pyramid. As the winner of the compeition, they will be promoted and take their place in the Premier League next season, which is the elite level for soccer clubs in England.

As the championship season ended, Burnely toasted their victory with a winner's parade. Many supporters came out and lauded their victorious team. Among all the melee were J.J. and Kealia Watt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former NFL player posted on social media that he was amazed by how passionately the club's supporters turned out to celebrate their team's achievement. He commended them on knowing how to throw a party. He was also taken aback by the volume of the crowd and said that he believed that everyone in Lancashire and beyond had turned out to support the team.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



Burnley knows how to throw a damn party!



C’MON BURNLEY!!!



(every single living human being in Lancashire and beyond has to be at this parade right now. It is truly unbelievable.)



#UTC NO NAY NEVER!!!Burnley knows how to throw a damn party!C’MON BURNLEY!!!(every single living human being in Lancashire and beyond has to be at this parade right now. It is truly unbelievable.) NO NAY NEVER!!! Burnley knows how to throw a damn party! C’MON BURNLEY!!!(every single living human being in Lancashire and beyond has to be at this parade right now. It is truly unbelievable.)#UTC https://t.co/8BVAFnLbH0

How did Kealia and J.J. Watt get involved in Burnley?

J.J. Watt retired from the NFL in 2023, and it seems like he was looking to invest beyond football. His wife, Kealia, is a former US National Team soccer player, so that sport seemed a possible destination.

It was announced this year that they had both become minority investors in the club. That is why, as owners of the team, they were there to celebrate Burnley's promotion to the premier league. They also attended their last home game of the season against Cardiff City and witnessed the champions dismantle their opposition 3-0.

It was also reported that J.J. Watt is fully immersing himself in the culture of the city. Not only did he turn up to the soccer club's matches and celebrations, he went pub-hopping in the city. He cheekily called it a part of his research, saying,

“I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium... Just getting to know the supporters. I want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are. It’s research.’I’m doing research...”

Mark Houghton @TheMarkOfLoxley More of @JJWatt and his wife Kealia atop the Burnley FC parade bus #twitterclarets Up close to the new force from the USA on our journey to the Premier League. More of @JJWatt and his wife Kealia atop the Burnley FC parade bus #twitterclarets Up close to the new force from the USA on our journey to the Premier League. https://t.co/E7hO0DFj5k

He certainly seems to be enamored with the fans, and it will be great to see him and Kealia on the biggest soccer stage once Burnley takes their place in the Premier League next term.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes