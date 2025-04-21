IN PHOTOS: Ja'Marr Chase attends AC Milan's game at San Siro Stadium in Italy

On Monday, the NFL’s Instagram handle shared photos of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at San Siro Stadium in Italy. Chase was there for AC Milan’s game against Atalanta. He wore a red jersey while watching Milan lose 1-0 in the Serie A match on Sunday.

The post was captioned:

“Chase pulled up to watch @acmilan ⚽️”

Ja'Marr Chase has been on vacation in Italy. Over the weekend, he reportedly met U.S. soccer star and AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic. The two exchanged jerseys. Pulisic gave Chase a red-and-black Milan shirt with his name on it, and the wide receiver gave him a Bengals jersey with his name and number.

Pulisic is having a strong season — 26 goal contributions across all competitions, with nine goals and 10 assists in the league. Still, Milan has struggled, sitting ninth in the Serie A table. Chase, too, had a big 2024 NFL season. He led the league in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17).

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024. However, no deal was reached during training camp. In March, Ja'Marr Chase signed a four-year, $161M extension, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

While he was in Italy, teammate Joe Burrow was in Los Angeles. He was seen at the Saturday NBA playoff game between the Timberwolves and Lakers.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins turn heads in Miami with luxury supercars

Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins drew attention a couple of weeks back after being seen driving high-end sports cars in Miami. The appearance followed their recent contract deals, which now total $273 million combined.

Chase drove a white Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, while Higgins drove a McLaren 765LT Spider. Videos of the pair surfaced online, and fan reactions were mixed. Some supported the players’ right to enjoy their success. Others questioned the display, noting neither player has won a Super Bowl to date.

The Bengals enter the upcoming season with high expectations. Both receivers are expected to play key roles in the team’s pursuit of a deeper playoff run.

