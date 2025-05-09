In Photos: Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young drops 2-word message while enjoying tropical retreat

Wide receiver Jack Bech is gearing up to start his journey in the NFL after being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round just a few weeks ago. As he prepares to make his NFL dreams a reality, his girlfriend, Kylie Young, is on a tropical vacation.
On Thursday, Young shared photos of the trip on Instagram. In the first story, she shared a snapshot of a pool with an infinity edge overlooking palm trees and the ocean in the distance.
"Rise and shine," Young captioned the photo.
In other photos posted to her Instagram story, Young shared a painting class she attended with a friend and a meal and drinks set against a perfect sunset backdrop.
Kylie Young's tropical vacation comes when she has a lot to celebrate. Aside from Jack Bech becoming a member of the Raiders, she graduated from the University of Alabama last weekend.
Kylie Young celebrated Jack Bech's NFL draft selection with heartfelt post
Jack Bech heard his name called on the second day of the NFL draft as the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the 58th pick. Bech will now have the opportunity to play for veteran head coach Pete Carroll and catch passes from Geno Smith.
After he was drafted, his girlfriend, Kylie Young, celebrated the moment by sharing photos on Instagram.
"And suddenly I’m a Raiders fan!!! 🖤Beyond proud of you Jack! No one is more deserving of this than you my love! Excited for this next chapter🫶🏼," Young captioned the post.
Bech had a career season with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2024. In 12 games, he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs for the wide receiver. He capped off his final season with a 34-3 win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl.
