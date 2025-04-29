Jack Bech is enjoying life on and off the field. The former LSU and TCU wide receiver was selected in Round 2 at No. 59 in the NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

But the celebrations aren’t over yet; he’ll be even happier in a few days again, as his girlfriend, Kylie Young, is about to graduate. On Tuesday, Young posted an Instagram story to glimpse her graduation excitement. She wore a white dress while holding a red graduation cap. She captioned her picture with a three-word message:

“4 more days.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young drops 3-word message ahead of Alabama graduation day [IG/@kylie.youngg]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Young is studying interior design at Alabama and is passionate about pursuing a career in the design industry. She has gained valuable hands-on experience through her internships at Power Browns Architecture (June 2023 to August 2023) and Flatrock Companies LLC (June 2021 to August 2023), where she worked for two years and three months.

Ad

Trending

Also read: “I can’t wait to share this day with you” - Jack Bech professes love for GF Kylie as 2025 NFL Draft aligns with another special date

Kylie Young shares her pride for Jack Bech after Raiders pick

Kylie Young's 22nd birthday fell on the same day as the NFL draft, making it a meaningful occasion as her partner, Bech, received his draft call. The Raiders drafted Bech on Day 2.

Ad

Young posted a picture of them and a heartfelt caption as she was proud of her boyfriend. Bech wore a blue plaid vest, light blue shirt, navy pants, white sneakers and a Raiders cap. On the other hand, Young wore an off-shoulder white gown with pleats and gold accessories.

“And suddenly I’m a Raiders fan!!! Beyond proud of you Jack! No one is more deserving of this than you my love! Excited for this next chapter," Young wrote.

Ad

Ad

Bech’s path to the pros hasn’t been smooth, but Young has stood by him every step of the way, from his early days at LSU, where he made 43 catches for 483 yards as a 19-year-old freshman, to his breakout 2024 season at TCU, finishing with 62 receptions, 1,034 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Also read: Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie gets romantic with her "lover" boyfriend ahead of 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.