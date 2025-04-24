The 2025 NFL draft day turned out to be more special for Jack Bech, as it coincided with his girlfriend Kylie Young's 22nd birthday. The wide receiver celebrated the special occasion with a wholesome birthday wish to Young via his Instagram.

On Thursday, Bech updated his Instagram story with a throwback picture of Young from the couple's offseason vacation. Along with the picture, the wide receiver penned an emotional birthday message for his girlfriend. Expressing his love for the influencer, Bech wrote:

"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can't wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky."

Jack Bech professes love for GF Kylie as 2025 NFL Draft aligns with another special date (Image Credit: Bech/IG)

In the picture, the TCU Horned Frogs' wide receiver can be seen side-hugging Young as the couple captures a cherished moment together. Young wore a printed blue bikini top with white linen pants, while Bech went shirtless, sporting blue & white striped shorts, sunglasses and a black cap worn backwards.

Bech's birthday wish came almost a day after Young made headlines for sharing her romantic moments with the wide receiver ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Jack Bech planned on giving special tribute to late brother Martin on draft Day

Jack Bech lost his brother Martin Bech on December 31 last year, to a terror attack in New Orleans. During an interview with 'The Pivot Podcast' on Tuesday, the wide receiver revealed wearing his late brother's watch during the 2025 NFL draft.

Bech explained how it was the same watch that Martin wore when he lost his life, and how it contained the "dried-up blood" that the wide receiver was never going to wash. Talking about what the watch meant to him, Bech said:

"I'm never going to fix it. I'm keeping it just the way it is. Like every time I look back at it, just knowing you know, he died in this watch. It was around his wrist when he got hit. It's just another one of those reminders to keep on pressing."

According to Jack Bech, his brother's death gave him a "superpower" that added to his value in the 2025 NFL draft. Apart from talking about his plans for wearing his late brother's watch, Bech also revealed the last words he shared with Martin before his tragic death.

