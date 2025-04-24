Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie gets romantic with her "lover" boyfriend ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie, shared a romantic picture with the college football wide receiver on her Instagram handle. She is pretty active on social media and often shares pictures with her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Kylie posted a picture with the football player. She kept her hand around his neck and had only a single-word caption in the picture.

“Lover,” she wrote.

Still from Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie's (Credits: @kylie.youngg Instagram)

Kylie is widely known for posting her day-to-day activities on her Instagram handle. On April 8, she posted a few snaps of her enjoying a weekend with her friends. Along with the pictures, Kylie wrote in the caption:

"Just another weekend of fun!!"

Kylie grabbed the attention of the pictures with her glamorous outfit, wearing a blue jean short skirt and a matching off-shoulder top. She clubbed up her outfit with red knee-length boots and a necklace, and styled her hair in two braids.

Jack Bech to wear his brother’s blood-stained watch at the NFL Draft 2025

Jack Bech has his eyes on the upcoming NFL Draft, and ahead of that, the wide receiver has revealed that he will be wearing his brother’s watch. He tragically lost his elder brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, in a terror attack in New Orleans on Dec. 31, 2024.

In honor of his brother, Bech would be wearing his brother’s watch, which has bloodstains on it. The former LSU wide receiver talked about the draft in his interview with The Pivot’s podcast.

"You got the scratch marks, and you got the dried-up blood, and I'm never going to wash it," he said (via Athlon Sports)."I'm never going to fix it. I'm keeping it just the way it is. Like every time I look back at it, just knowing you know, he died in this watch. It was around his wrist when he got hit. It's just another one of those reminders to keep on pressing."

Meanwhile, on the field, Jack Bech has had an amazing career at the college level so far. He began his journey with the LSU Tigers, where he spent two seasons, 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, he joined the TCU Horned Frogs and had an incredible time in 2024. In the last season, he recorded 1,034 yards in receiving, which is his best so far in college football.

