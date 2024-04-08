IN PHOTOS: Jake Funk and fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss show off picture-perfect family vacay in Miami

Detroit Lions running back Jake Funk and his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss are set to be married this offseason. Recently, they hosted their family and friends on a boat day in Miami.

Hannah Ann, who is most notably known for being a contestant on "The Bachelor," shared the details of their family day out on the water. She shared snaps of the fun day in the sun on Instagram and said that it was fun to spend time with family.

"Sipping on sunshine. We had the best time this weekend with some family (missing a few) in our happy place."

The couple rented a boat to cruise the waterways off the coast of Miami, Florida. Sluss wore a pink bikini with an off-white knot coverup. Funk wore a white and blue swimsuit with a nautical print.

Jake Funk and his fiancée spent a day on the boat in Miami.

Hannah Ann Sluss also included a photo of their parents and siblings on the boat with a picturesque background.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk enjoyed a day out in the Miami sun.

Jake Funk surprised fiancée Hannah Ann at bridal shower

As Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss' wedding day quickly approaches, they are checking off the list of pre-wedding festivities. A few weeks ago, the content creator celebrated her big day with a bridal shower with family and friends. The shower was held in Nashville, Tennessee, where the bride-to-be is originally from.

Sluss chose a bridal look with a strapless white mini dress with a floral accent. However, little did she know she would be getting a surprise visit from her fiancé during the bridal shower.

Funk showed up to surprise his fiancee and even brought a bouquet.

The running back shared a post on Instagram of the moment he surprised Sluss at the bridal shower. He also added a funny caption that he doesn't typically attend bridal showers but did so on this occasion for Hannah Ann.