IN PHOTOS: Jake Funk's fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss celebrates RB's birthday with 'unforgettable memories'

Jake Funk has found his fair of success in the NFL at a young age, even getting a Super Bowl ring. The running back turned 26 years old today as Hannah Ann Sluss, Funk's fiancée, took to her Instagram to celebrate the big day. Sluss shared various moments with her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.

She shared the post with a heartfelt caption about her future husband on his big day:

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life. You are strongest and most resilient person I know! You make everyday better just being in it! I can’t wait to celebrate a life time of birthdays with you! Cheers to a year filled with happiness and unforgettable memories."

She shared photos with Jake Funk after winning Super Bowl 51 with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the massive ring:

Funk with Hannah Ann Sluss after the Rams Super Bowl win in 2022

Sluss with her fiancée and his Super Bowl ring

She also shared some candid photos of the birthday boy behind the scenes:

Jake Funk posing in a suit and stylish watch

Sluss and Funk on an outing

Sluss shared how she and Funk met during a GRWM on her TikTok page. She said that he began following her and later sent her a DM via the app:

"I was laying in bed bored and lonely looking through my DMs and I got a DM from Jake that said, ‘Shooter’s shoot.’ I ended up saying back ‘Slam dunk.’”

She admitted that she did not want to go on a date with the running back but later decided to. In January this year, Jake Funk proposed to the former reality TV star while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a date. As of now, no wedding date has been set by the couple.

Jake Funk and his NFL career thus far

Funk was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Maryland. He played 15 games for Los Angeles before being waived by the team in October 2022.

The Indianapolis Colts signed him to their practice squad and was later elevated to the 53-man roster last January. He had two carries for 10 yards in five games with the Colts this season and is currently a free agent.