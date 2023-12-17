IN PHOTOS: Jake Funk's fiance Hannah Ann Sluss recaps turbulent 2023 with emotional note

Running back Jake Funk and his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss had a rollercoaster of a year in 2023 - a year which she reflected on in a recent post on Instagram. Sluss said that the couple made a lot of good memories in 2023, which includes their engagement. However, there were also a lot of difficult moments as well.

She shared a collage of photos from her and Funk's year. She showed photos of their engagement, wedding dress shopping, Europe visit and half-marathon in Walt Disney World.

"A few of my favorite memories from 2023 💍👰‍♀️🏝️🏈✈️ This year gave us the best and also hardest moments life can throw at you. I’m thankful for these memories and all the amazing family + friends we have!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hard moments of the couple's year included the loss of his father during the summer. The running back was also released twice in 2023 by the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. Sluss has documented the couple's multiple moves this season due to his tumultuous campaign.

How long have Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk been together?

Hannah Ann Sluss is well-known for being a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelor" where she got engaged to the lead, Peter Weber. Their engagement ended before the entire season even aired in 2020.

While she wasn't linked to anyone for a while, she went public with her relationship with running back Jake Funk in February 2022. After Funk and the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, she documented the celebrations afterward. The social media influencer has since documented their relationship on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The couple announced their engagement in early 2023 and bought their first home together in Florida in the spring. Jake Funk initially started the 2023 NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. He did make the active roster but was soon released. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins and was released by the team in November.

The couple hinted that they will get married this upcoming offseason, likely sometime in the spring of 2024. Although an official date hasn't been announced.