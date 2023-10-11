Who is Jake Funk's girlfriend, Hannah Ann Sluss? All about Dolphins RB's partner

Hannah Ann Sluss is an American actress, model and social media star. She is also the Miami Dolphins running back, Jake Funk's girlfriend. Sluss attained significant visibility for winning season 24 of "The Bachelor."

Sluss started her professional career as a model, and she competed in a variety of beauty pageants. Notably, the TikTok star competed for Miss Tennessee, where she was the first runner-up in 2015 and 2018, came in fourth place in 2017, and was the second runner-up in 2014. Sluss also won the Miss North Knoxville contest.

Hannah Ann Sluss got her big break in 2019 when she competed on "The Bachelor." She co-starred with Peter Weber and went on to win the season, eventually getting engaged to Weber. The relationship didn't last, as Weber was still transfixed with Madison Prewett, the runner-up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sluss' win on the hit reality show propelled her career to remarkable heights, and she has been on the up ever since.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How did Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss meet?

Miami Dolphins running back Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss met through social media, specifically TikTok. It all happened in late 2021 when Funk sent a message to Sluss saying, "Shooter's shoot."

While Sluss stated that she wasn't interested at first, she eventually gave Funk a chance, and like they say, "the rest is history." The couple finally made their public debut at the 2022 Super Bowl. How? Well, Sluss posted a TikTok in honor of Funk's big game. Furthermore, she shared a mirror selfie of themselves and wished him good luck. Of course, Funk and his then-team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the game, thus earning him his first Super Bowl ring.

Are Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss engaged?

Yes, Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss are engaged. According to People Magazine, the couple announced their engagement on January 25, 2023, via, you guessed it, TikTok. The announcement video saw the couple having dinner on the beach surrounded by romantic lighting. In the last seconds of the clip, a giant "She said yes" projection was visible on a rock by the water when the sun went down.

The couple continues to have a lovely time in their relationship as they regularly post TikTok videos of them being all loved up. Jake Funk is doing his thing on the Miami Dolphins, while Sluss is owning the social media scene. Next up, perhaps a marriage!