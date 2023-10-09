IN PHOTOS: Jason Kelce and wife Kylie celebrate daughter Bennie's first NFL game with Eagles win vs Rams

Kylie Kelce and her three daughters attended Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday. The Super Bowl winner was definitely happy to see his supportive family watching him play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Philadelphia went 5-0, and his three daughters saw their father play at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time. His wife, Kylie, shared an adorable post with her family posing on the sidelines.

In the first picture, Kylie, Jason, and their daughter looked happily at the camera. In the second snap, fans could see Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 4, hugging each other. Then they were also seen posing with Jason’s mother, Donna Kelce, and Kylie’s parents, John and Mary McDevitt.

Kylie Kelce captioned the post:

"We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0."

"It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body)"

She referenced the time when she attended an Eagles game while she was still pregnant with her now-seven-month-old daughter.

Almost a week ago, the 31-year-old mother of three shared pictures from her oldest daughter, Wyatt's fourth birthday. The pictures gave a sneak peek into Wyatt’s mermaid-themed party, which included several vibrant-colored balloons.

Kylie and Jason Kelce shared their experience as parents of three daughters

In an exclusive interview, NFL player Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, opened up about their unique journey as parents to three daughters. Known for their humor and charisma, the couple emphasized their commitment to fostering a fun and cheerful atmosphere for their children.

During the conversation, they shed light on their eldest daughter, Wyatt, and how she has embraced the role of a big sister. The dynamics between their daughters were a topic of discussion, giving a glimpse into the beautiful bond they share.

"Wyatt has been the best big sister. She will bring me diapers when she needs a new one," Kylie shared.

On a more reflective note, Jason Kelce and his wife touched upon the impact of fame on their family dynamics. Despite the recognition and attention that comes with their public roles, they expressed their dedication to preserving strong family values and the close-knit relationships within their household.