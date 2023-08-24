IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gives sneak peek into lavish Swiss vacay

Jordan Poyer is considered one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, but that was not the case early in his career, when he was buried in the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart. He did not truly find his footing until landing with the Buffalo Bills, where he has experienced a career renaissance in his 30's, becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Off the field, meanwhile, he is one of the sport's foremost role models, running a football camp for youth in his native Oregon, working with alcoholics in overcoming their struggles, and raising a daughter with his wife Rachel Bush.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Bush basks in Swiss summer holiday as husband Jordan Poyer continues NFL preparations

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

While Poyer is busy with his Buffalo Bills' 2023 preparations, Bush used this time as an opportunity to relax in Switzerland. In am Instagram Story, she shared a clip and photos of herself in Vitznau, a municipality near Lucerne:

Rachel Bush's view of Lake Lucerne from a balcony in her hotel

Left: Rachel Bush's view of the Lucerne countryside; right: the entrance to the hotel where she stayed in

Of course, her stay would not be complete without a ride within Lake Lucerne itself:

Rachel Bush enjoying rowing around Lake Lucerne

Jordan Poyer enjoying career with Buffalo Bills as two-year extension begins

Meanwhile, back in America, Jordan Poyer is having the most fun he has had as a football player.

Initially drafted and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, he was waived before the first year of his rookie contract even ended. The Cleveland Browns eventually claimed him off waivers, and he completed said rookie contract there.

But Poyer did not find stability until landing with the Buffalo Bills, where he would form one of the NFL's longest-running safety tandems to date with Micah Hyde. The two were instrumental in ending the franchise's 18-season playoff drought, the longest in North American pro sports at the time.

Since then, the Bills have morphed into the best team in the AFC East, and Jordan Poyer has been a steady presence in that turnaround, receiving a two-year extension, the first of his career, before 2020. Ahead of this season, he netted himself another two year-extension, ensuring his future at Orchard Park.

Speaking about why he chose to stay, he said:

"I knew that this is where I wanted to be. I knew that this is where I wanted to play and that these are my people. I've been here six years. I love it here.

"I'm home now and this is where I'm going to finish my career, and I'm really excited about that."

The Bills will begin their regular season in epic fashion, welcoming the New York Jets and their new all-star cast led by Aaron Rodgers, who will be a marked man for Poyer and the rest of the Buffalo secondary.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 485 votes