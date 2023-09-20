IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, turns heads with stunning NFL celebrations

Rachel Bush, the wife of the Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, recently posted a series of pictures from Buffalo's 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Instagram model is known for uploading stunning vacation pictures and sultry modeling snaps. This time, she switched it up by posting pictures that exuded game day glam.

Bush posed alongside her husband in the pictures and also watched the interesting events that transpired as Buffalo (1-1) got its first win of the season.

She captioned the post:

"We’re back, Go Bills 💙🏈💃🏽❤️"

Rachel Bush lashes out on Dolphins fans for the death of Dale Mooney

Rachel Bush, who is an outspoken person, voiced her frustration over the death of a fan after an altercation during the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots game. Bush condemned the excessive fervor sometimes seen in the sports world. She stressed the need for sports events to remain enjoyable and safe for everyone:

“I am SO angry. This is not ok. Y’all take sports way too serious sometimes. Enough. This is an event that is supposed to be enjoyable and fun. How heartbreaking. A father. A husband.”

This event shed light on a deeper issue: the fine line between passionate fandom and harmful actions.

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush are also carving their own path in the business realm, focusing on sports lifestyle brands and skincare ventures like LeaLa Skincare.

Poyer's impressive career earnings of $44 million over his 11-year NFL journey are a testament to his dedication and talent.