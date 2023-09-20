Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, doesn’t hold back in sharing her opinions through social media. She defended their annual charity golf tournament when it got canceled last June because several participants allegedly backed out because it was on a Donald Trump-owned course.

She also responded to a tweet questioning how the funds of The White House, The Pentagon, and the United States Navy are being spent. This time, and rightfully so, she condemned a football fan who physically attacked a fellow fan, who died because of the attack.

Rachel Bush is furious with the man who beat Dale Mooney to death

The JPA Football Twitter account posted a video wherein a Miami Dolphins supporter punched a long-time New England Patriots fan before hitting his head on the ground. Those actions took away the victim’s consciousness and he never regained it.

This unfortunate incident had Rachel Bush quoting the tweet with the caption:

“I am SO angry. This is not ok. Y’all take sports way too serious sometimes. Enough. This is an event that is supposed to be enjoyable and fun. How heartbreaking. A father. A husband.”

The Dolphins and the Patriots are rivals in the AFC East. Miami defeated New England during their 2023 Week 2 encounter at Gillette Stadium, 24-17. The two teams will meet again in Week 8 at the Dolphins home field, Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, the deceased fan was later identified as Dale Mooney, a 30-year Patriots season ticket holder who attended the game with his son. According to The New York Post’s Michael Blinn, Mooney is a Newmarket, New Hampshire resident. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Rachel Bush’s husband, Jordan Poyer, plays for the Buffalo Bills, a team in the same division as the Patriots and the Dolphins. The Bills are the three-time defending AFC East champions.

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush are building on their business empire

The Buffalo Bills defensive back started the eponymous sports lifestyle brand JP Brand, which includes Alma Mater Footwear. Alma Mater opened its flagship store in Malibu, California, three years ago, and they produce footwear in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Rachel Bush founded LeaLa Skincare, which develops vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free cosmetics. The company sells a Facial Mist with Peony Root Extract, a natural antioxidant, and a Facial Cleanser with blueberry extract.

Per Spotrac, Jordan Poyer has earned $44 million in 11 NFL seasons. The free safety from Oregon State is currently on a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Bills.