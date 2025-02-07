IN PHOTOS: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld take over NFL Honors 2025 with red carpet debut

  • home icon
By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 07, 2025 01:53 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
The who's who of the NFL hit the red carpet on Thursday as they gathered for the 14th Annual NFL Honors award show at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, the host city of Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was among the attendees, but he did not come alone. His fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, accompanied the three-time Pro Bowler to the event. It was the couple's red carpet debut at the NFL Honors.

The NFL's official X page posted a picture of the pair, who were both dressed in black.

Both Allen and Steinfeld were dressed in black and posed for pictures hand-in-hand. They would have preferred not to attend the event like Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who are busy preparing for their duel in the Super Bowl.

Allen and the Bills came up just short of the controversy-laden AFC Championship Game, losing 32-29. As disappointing as the loss was, the quarterback, one of the frontrunners for the MVP Award alongside Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, got the opportunity to make his red carpet debut with Steinfeld and did not pass it up.

The Chicks in the Office podcast page also posted more photos of Allen and Steinfield on the red carpet.

Edited by Brad Taningco
