In Photos: Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen drop sneak-peek into stunning maternity photoshoot

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen are expecting their first child later this month. As they prepare for the new arrival, the two did a maternity shoot and Chanen shared some behind-the-scenes moments on her TikTok profile.

In the first of a series of TikTok videos, she takes her followers along as she gets ready for the photoshoot. This particular shoot was very important to the couple because they didn't have official wedding photos of themselves. This is because they had to elope in 2020.

In her next TikTok video, she shared a glimpse of her clothing, which appeared to be sheer earth tones. The second video was a bit shorter and just showed Chanen in the studio, waiting to start taking photos and saying that she was 34 weeks into her pregnancy. She has just about a month left in her pregnancy period.

In the third and final TikTok sneak peek of the maternity photoshoot was a glimpse of Chanen and Juwan Johnson taking photos together. He was wearing jeans and was shirtless while she was wearing a dress, draped over her. She captioned the video by saying that in just about a month, it won't be just the two of them anymore.

The Johnsons seem very excited for the upcoming birth of their first child and their fans and followers are definitely awaiting more photos.

How long has Juwan Johnson played for the New Orleans Saints?

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson split his collegiate career between the Penn State University and the University of Oregon. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the New Orleans Saints after the conclusion of the draft.

He was initially waived after final roster cuts before the season began and he was put on the Saints practice squad. He was elevated to the Saints' active roster in weeks seven, eight, 13, and 14. But he spent most of the 2020 NFL season on the practice squad.

He made the active roster in 2021, starting 14 games and scoring four touchdowns that season. The 2022 NFL season was his breakout season as he played 16 games. He had 42 receptions and 508 yards and seven touchdowns.

In March 2023, the New Orleans Saints extended the tight end to a two-year contract extension. Keeping him with the Saints for the next few years.

