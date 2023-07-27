In Photos: Kenny Pickett's wife Amy shares gorgeous honeymoon moments

Kenny Pickett and his longtime girlfriend, Amy Paternoster tied the knot a few weeks ago. After having a dreamy wedding, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Amy flew to Puerto Rico for their honeymoon.

The couple announced their relationship in April 2021, and got engaged in January 2022. After almost a year, the couple got married.

Now, the couple has made the best use of their summer vacation by spending their time in Puerto Rico. Pickett and Amy Paternoster shared several pictures from their relaxing honeymoon on social media. They stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach Resort, which is looked upon as the perfect getaway for couples. She captioned her post:

"Honeymoonin"

In the pictures that were shared by Amy, the couple were seen sharing a loving kiss while they posed in front of a majestic waterfall. They also looked at peace and love on a boat. Fans complimented the newly-wed couple and wished them the best of luck.

Kenny Pickett had his sights set on Amy Paternoster

When Kenny Pickett and Paternosted started dating each other in 2021, the QB had already decided that he was going to make her his wife. The Pittsburgh graduate said, as per PEOPLE:

"I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her. Now that the day is here, it’s really special to get to spend the rest of your life with the person that means the world to you."

Similarly, Any was also excited to marry Kenny Pickett. She said:

"As cheesy as it sounds, I can’t wait to marry him and have that moment between us. You only get married once and go through the ceremony once, so I’m looking forward to having that moment with Kenny."

The couple has accepted that they help each other bring out better versions of themselves.