IN PHOTOS: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ties the knot with Amy Paternoster in heartwarming ceremony

Kenny Pickett will start the new season as a newly married man. The starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers married his fiancee, Amy Paternoster, in a dreamy wedding.

The QB officially announced his relationship with Paternoster in April 2021, and then he revealed that the couple got engaged in January 2022. Now, after roughly a year, the couple has said, "I do," to each other.

The 25-year-old re-posted videos and pictures of him and his wife on his Instagram Story. Several guests took beautiful pictures of the newly-wed couple.

The pictures showed them doing their first dance on a smoke-filled floor, cutting the cake and feeding it to each other, and sharing a kiss while walking back down the aisle.

There was also a live painter who painted a colorful portrait of Pickett and Paternoster.

Friends and family celebrated the big day of Kenny Pickett and Amy's wedding by enjoying the reception. (Image Credit: Images re-posted by Kenny Pickett on his Instagram account)

Kenny Pickett opted for a timeless black suit paired with a black bow-tie for the significant occasion. On the other hand, Paternoster, who graduated from Princeton University and was a former collegiate soccer player, looked stunning in an elegant, slim white gown that accentuated her shoulders.

The gown featured an open back and was beautifully complemented by a long veil, completing her bridal ensemble.

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster prepared for their wedding throughout the offseason

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster have been preparing for their wedding for over a month now. Amy shared her wedding content on her page and was even thrown a bridal shower by her loved ones in May.

She also recapped her now-husband's first NFL season as a Pittsburgh Steelers QB via an Instagram post. The caption was:

“Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next.”

Prior to the wedding celebrations, Pickett and Paternoster unfortunately had to decline attending Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 'Eras Tour'. The blockbuster concert took place on consecutive nights at Acrisure Stadium earlier this month.

“I hope she can forgive us, but maybe we’ll be at the next one,” Kenny Pickett said.

The couple can definitely attend another Taylor Swift concert as their wedding gift.

