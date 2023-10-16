IN PHOTOS: Kenny Pickett's wife Amy shares throwback to stunning fairytale-esque wedding

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot on June 24 this year. The two invited many guests to their wedding.

Amy Pickett recently shared throwback pictures from her big day on her Instagram account. The caption of the post was:

"gettin’ ready for forever"

The pictures included shots of Amy getting her hair dressed by a professional and her husband in his wedding suit.

Their wedding was spectacular. The couple danced on a smoke-filled floor, cut a tall cake and fed it to each other. They kissed as they walked back down the aisle after reading their vows.

The couple also hired a live painter who painted a beautiful portrait of them. Both looked stunning. The Princeton graduate wore a slim white gown that beautified her shoulders.

Kenny Pickett and Amy Pickett's relationship timeline

Amy Paternoster and Kenny Pickett grew up in the same town near the Jersey Shore. They were both athletes and frequently trained at the same gym. Pickett played football while Paternoster trained for soccer. The two became acquainted through their shared experiences at the gym.

However, they only entered a relationship when they reconnected during a college break. Pickett attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played football and eventually became a standout quarterback. On the other hand, Paternoster was enrolled at Princeton University, where she played soccer and excelled academically.

After going their separate ways for college, Pickett and Paternoster met each other again at a party during one of their college breaks. This encounter sparked a connection between them, and they hit it off. They began dating in February 2021 after rekindling their acquaintance.

Since then, their relationship has been strong. Pickett expressed his love and admiration for Paternoster on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and celebrating milestones in their journey together. Paternoster has also been a supportive partner, attending Pickett's football games and showcasing her pride in his accomplishments.