IN PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian links up with Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly for Ravens-Rams 37-31 showdown

Khloe Kardashian made some special memories with Matthew Stafford's wife and their daughters on Sunday.

Khloe took her daughter True for her first football game, spending an amazing day in Baltimore. True and Khloe bonded with Kelly Stafford, thanking her in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Stafford was just as touched by the gesture, saying that she was most 'relaxed' while watching with Khloe. Sharing multiple photos, Khloe wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We had such a great time at the Rams game!!! Thank you to the Stafford’s for inviting True and I! 💙💛 True’s first football game and it couldn’t have been a better time!!! @kbstafford89 you and your girls are the best!"

Khloe Kardashian and Matthew Stafford's wife at the Ravens-Rams game (via @khlokardishian official IG)

Kelly responded:

"Loved having the both of you ❤️ Pretty sure it’s the most relaxed I have felt at a game in a long time thanks to yall!"

Khloe Kardashian and Matthew Stafford's wife at the Ravens-Rams

Khloe and True were both sporting No. 9 jerseys as they supported Matthew Stafford.

Furthermore, Khloe and Kelly were at a private suite in M&T Bank Stadium, making it a lavish first NFL experience for True.

The Ravens won 37-31.

Matthew Stafford's wife hopes Kim Kardashian rumors pave way for OBJ's return to LA

Apart from Khloe Kardashian, Kelly also seems invested in the recently viral Kim Kardashian-Odell Beckham Jr. rumors.

While on her podcast with Hank Winchester — The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank — Kelly said:

"I’m gonna start this right now, the recruit to get Odell back to LA next year. There’s this rumor of who he’s dating. I know he loves LA."

When Hank asked about the rumors, Kelly added:

“We talked about this. Kim K [Kardashian]. That’s neither confirmed nor whatever. But I’m just gonna say I hope so, so that’s a reason to come back. Adding him would be fun. So I’m gonna start that recruiting process right now. I’m gonna slide into his DMs."

Having said that, the Kim K and OBJ dating rumors have been around since September. However, neither of the two have confirmed anything yet.