IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk captures scenic offseason Portugal trip with husband Kyle Juszczyk

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk captures scenic offseason Portugal trip with husband Kyle Juszczyk

IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk captures scenic offseason Portugal trip with husband Kyle Juszczyk

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 16, 2024 12:00 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk captures scenic offseason Portugal trip with husband Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk with husband Kyle Juszczyk

Before getting back to work, San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk steals a vacation with his wife, Kristin Juszczyk. Juszczyk is on a trip to Portugal, and his wife is sparing no time capturing their moments together.

The NFL WAG recently took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into her Portugal vacation. “Chugging drinks to make us sleep,” she wrote in one of her pictures from the airport with Kyle. In another picture she shared on her Instagram, Kyle appeared kissing on her head. “Lover boy,” she wrote in the caption.

Kristin Juszczyk with husband Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk with husband Kyle Juszczyk

Moreover, she also shared a visit to Rocco restaurant in Lisbon and had a great time there. Resharing an Instagram reel of the restaurant on her story, the NFL WAG wrote:

“Just went here for dinner! One of the most beautiful restaurants I’ve ever been to! 10/10."

The Portugal trip came after the NFL announced the schedule for the 2024 season. The San Francisco 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints on August 18 in the NFL preseason game at Caesars Superdome, Louisiana. Kristin Juszczyk is nothing but excited to watch her husband get back on the field.

Who is Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, and how did they meet?

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer from California who grew up in New York. Growing up, Kristin attended the University of Rhode Island but later transferred to Towson University, Baltimore. The NFL WAG graduated in May 2016 with a degree in business.

It remains unclear during which year they met, but Kristin met Kyle at Towson University. In January 2015, Kyle and Kristin made their relationship official on Instagram when they shared a now-deleted picture from their Boston trip.

Within two years after revealing their romance, Kyle proposed to Kristin on May 27, 2017. The NFL WAG shared the engagement news on her Instagram with a picture of them kissing on a beach after the proposal. In the caption, Kristin shared a heartwarming message that said:

“WE’RE ENGAGED! Still feels like a dream but I couldn’t possibly feel anymore love than I do right now! It’s a privilege to be able to love you forever.”

Two years after getting engaged, Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk married on July 6, 2019. The wedding took place in New York, with Kyle’s teammates in attendance. Sharing the news with his fans, Kyle Juszczyk wrote:

“I married the most beautiful bride inside and out!! Not a day that I’m with you will go by that I don’t kiss you. This was the best weekend of my life! I never wanted it to end! I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined.”

It’s been almost six years since their wedding day, and the two miss no chance to post each other on their social media. Kristin is a licensed realtor; however, she shifted her career path when Kyle joined the 49ers. In 2018, the NFL WAG launched her own clothing label called Origin.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी