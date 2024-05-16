IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk captures scenic offseason Portugal trip with husband Kyle Juszczyk

Before getting back to work, San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk steals a vacation with his wife, Kristin Juszczyk. Juszczyk is on a trip to Portugal, and his wife is sparing no time capturing their moments together.

The NFL WAG recently took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into her Portugal vacation. “Chugging drinks to make us sleep,” she wrote in one of her pictures from the airport with Kyle. In another picture she shared on her Instagram, Kyle appeared kissing on her head. “Lover boy,” she wrote in the caption.

Kristin Juszczyk with husband Kyle Juszczyk

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, she also shared a visit to Rocco restaurant in Lisbon and had a great time there. Resharing an Instagram reel of the restaurant on her story, the NFL WAG wrote:

“Just went here for dinner! One of the most beautiful restaurants I’ve ever been to! 10/10."

The Portugal trip came after the NFL announced the schedule for the 2024 season. The San Francisco 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints on August 18 in the NFL preseason game at Caesars Superdome, Louisiana. Kristin Juszczyk is nothing but excited to watch her husband get back on the field.

Who is Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, and how did they meet?

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer from California who grew up in New York. Growing up, Kristin attended the University of Rhode Island but later transferred to Towson University, Baltimore. The NFL WAG graduated in May 2016 with a degree in business.

It remains unclear during which year they met, but Kristin met Kyle at Towson University. In January 2015, Kyle and Kristin made their relationship official on Instagram when they shared a now-deleted picture from their Boston trip.

Within two years after revealing their romance, Kyle proposed to Kristin on May 27, 2017. The NFL WAG shared the engagement news on her Instagram with a picture of them kissing on a beach after the proposal. In the caption, Kristin shared a heartwarming message that said:

“WE’RE ENGAGED! Still feels like a dream but I couldn’t possibly feel anymore love than I do right now! It’s a privilege to be able to love you forever.”

Two years after getting engaged, Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk married on July 6, 2019. The wedding took place in New York, with Kyle’s teammates in attendance. Sharing the news with his fans, Kyle Juszczyk wrote:

“I married the most beautiful bride inside and out!! Not a day that I’m with you will go by that I don’t kiss you. This was the best weekend of my life! I never wanted it to end! I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined.”

It’s been almost six years since their wedding day, and the two miss no chance to post each other on their social media. Kristin is a licensed realtor; however, she shifted her career path when Kyle joined the 49ers. In 2018, the NFL WAG launched her own clothing label called Origin.