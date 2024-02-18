IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, Olivia Culpo head to $7,000,000 golf club in Mexico as 49ers offseason begins

49ers WAGs Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Olivia Culpo are not letting San Francisco's disappointing end to the season stop them from enjoying what comes after that. They headed over to Mexico and warmer weather to spnd time at the Twin Dolphin golf resort. To say that this is an exclusive retreat could be understating it as single family homesites begin at an eye-watering $7 million.

They seem to be having a great time as they took to Instagram to post of their vacation on their stories. Olivia Culpo posted a picture of her dog, Oliver, traveling on the jet. Krisitn Juszczyk posted photographs of her with Claire Kittle and one note of the golf resort letterhead saying the pair were there and asking when Culpo will be joining them.

Instagram Screenshots courtesy Olivia Culpo and Kristin Juszczyk

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, Olivia Culpo mark their second straight offseason in Mexico

Mexico seems to emerging as the premier choice among vacation spots for Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle and Olivia Culpo. Cabo, where the Twin Dolphins golf resort is located, is where they went last time during the offseason as well.

At that time, they were accompanied by their other halves as well, in addition to Gracie Hunt and Sophia Culpo. Since the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl, it remains to be seen if the Kansas City heiress will be joining them there. And, of course, Sophia Culpo was still with Braxton Berrios at that time, who broke her heart over the past season in moving with Alix Earle.

But despite all changing circumstances and scenarios, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle and Olivia Culpo seem to have a stronger bond than ever, which they annually revitalize by going to Cabo. And if one believes in omens and are of a superstitious nature, then that can only be a good sign for the 49ers.

San Francisco went out in the NFC Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and the WAGs followed up that loss with a sojourn to Mexico. The 49ers reached the Super Bowl this year. Maybe this trip portends their partners going one step further next season and finally getting to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

At the moment, though, all of them seem to be leaving behind the hurt of their championship loss and moving forward with their lives. In the process, they are reminding us that even though football is important, there are some things that are even more central to life.