IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk designs stunning Kyle Juszczyk-themed blazer suit for playoff clash vs Packers

Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers have a very dangerous opponent ahead of them: the Green Bay Packers.

The seventh seed are coming off a shocking 48-23 win at the Dallas Cowboys, making them one of the youngest rosters to win a playoff game. And the multiple-time Pro Bowl fullback and his cohorts know they cannot underestimate the talent that the green-and-gold brings.

As a motivator, his wife Kristin recently revealed another NFL-themed jacket, this time directly inspired by him:

Kristin's jackets will eventually become available to the general public. An NFL spokesperson recently told Sportico's Asli Pelit that the league was considering entering a merchandising deal with her:

“We have known about Kristin and her work for some time now and had an ongoing dialogue with her. We’re continuing to explore opportunities to work together.”

Pop star Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, has been the highest-profile wearer of the jackets; but 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and Twilight actor (and Detroit Lions fan) Taylor Lautner have also been seen in them.

Kyle Juszczyk enjoying attention that his wife Kristin’s jackets are getting

If there is one person who is most elated at the development, Kyle Juszczyk will be it.

He is currently a key component of the 49ers’ offense; but his position, fullback, had been a dying breed until recently and may become one again once the likes of him start retiring. That is why Kristin has begun reaching out to the NFL to release her jackets to common fans, in the hopes of keeping the name alive even after his career ends.

And judging by his locker room interview on Tuesday, Juszczyk relishes it. He said:

“[It’s been] pure joy just to see her get that recognition. She’s been grinding for years now, she’s been working so hard. So I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody see it, and people recognize that it was hers.”

He also revealed that she could spend the entire day working on her designs, even before he woke up:

“At times, I’m waking up at 3 or 4 in the morning, and she’s not in bed.”

Kristin’s social media following has massively expanded in the days since Taylor Swift was seen wearing one of her jackets.