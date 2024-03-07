IN PHOTOS: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin enjoy relaxing vacation at Saint Barthelemy island 

The 2023 NFL season did not end according to how Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers wanted it. They lost Super Bowl 58 in overtime despite a 10-3 halftime lead. Worst yet, it’s the second Super Bowl they’ve lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in four years.

The 49ers can’t do anything with the result, as the Chiefs are now two-time defending champions. But before going through the grind of another NFL season, the Juszczyks made the most of the offseason by going to Saint Barthelemy in the Caribbean, which the couple calls “their favorite island.”

Here are some photos from their trip to St. Barts.

Pictures from Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk’s vacation in Saint Barthelemy

Aside from getting an overview photo of the island, she also shared pictures of them basking in the sun, her embracing Kyle, and a picture of their pet dogs.

Despite Kyle Juszczyk and the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss, the couple has much to celebrate. The fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft earned a First Team All-Pro selection and his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl nod as Christian McCaffrey’s lead blocker. He also scored two touchdowns out of 119 receiving yards.

With free agency looming, Juszczyk won’t have a problem because he’s under contract with the Niners until 2025. The Harvard alum signed a five-year, $27 million contract in March 2021, which gives him a $5.75 million base salary, a $400,000 roster bonus, and a $538,750 option bonus next season.

Juszczyk has 211 rushing yards, 2,464 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns with the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife has become an NFL fashion icon

As Kyle and the 49ers are conquering football, Kristin Juszczyk gained widespread recognition for her football-themed creations. While she has been doing it for the wives and girlfriends of 49ers players, her reach increased when she started doing it for other celebrities.

The most notable was the Travis Kelce-inspired puffer jacket she made for Taylor Swift, which the global music icon wore during the Chiefs’ Wild Card Round game against the Miami Dolphins. She also made a Patrick Mahomes-inspired jacket and pants for Brittany Mahomes.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife also made customized jackets for gymnastics legend Simone Biles and actor Taylor Lautner. Recently, Kristin stitched a personalized jacket for Caitlin Clark to celebrate her achievement as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division 1 basketball.

Kristin's designs gained massive appreciation, and her Instagram followers ballooned to 1.1 million. With the NFL granting her a license to use the league and the team’s image and likeness, expect more creations from the self-taught designer.