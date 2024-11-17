PHOTO: Lions star Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper celebrates husband's 4-TD win vs Jaguars

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff put on a masterclass at Ford Field as Detroit crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday. His wife, Christen Harper, captured the electric moment on Instagram, sharing a celebratory story featuring her husband's image on the stadium jumbotron with a simple yet powerful caption:

"LIONS WIN."

Jared Goff Screenshot via Instagram / @christengoff

Before the game, Harper gave her followers a peek into her gameday preparations.

She rocked an ensemble combining a cropped white tank with a black leather bomber jacket. She completed the look with Hugh jeans, Wally ankle black boots, a chunky leather metal belt, and a 1DR black shoulder bag.

Her pregame fashion showcase might have been a good omen. Goff delivered one of the best performances of his career, achieving a perfect 158.3 passer rating while throwing for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

The win marked Detroit's eighth consecutive victory, propelling them to a 9-1 record. The Lions' offense set a new franchise record with 644 total yards.

Jared Goff's offensive explosion sets new benchmarks

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Jared Goff's day included connecting with his receivers for massive gains. Amon-Ra St. Brown grabbed 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Williams added 124 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own. The running game clicked too, as the Lions pounded out 195 yards on the ground.

The performance adds another highlight to Goff's already impressive career statistics. This marked his 29th game with 300-plus passing yards and at least two passing touchdowns - the sixth-most by any player in their first nine seasons.

Detroit's offense proved unstoppable, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. They maintained this momentum throughout the game, with the first-team offense scoring on all seven of its drives before the backups took over in the fourth quarter.

As Harper's Instagram story suggested, this wasn't just another win - it was a statement victory that showcased both Goff's excellence and Detroit's emergence as a genuine Super Bowl contender.

