IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones enjoys 'ideal' beachside date with girlfriend Sophia Scott amidst free agency drama

Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time off from the football field with his girlfriend, Sophia Scott. The St. Louis, Missouri, native took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some pictures from her latest date night with her beau, Mac .

Scott uploaded a few pictures from their getaway at the beach. In one of the pictures of the seashore, she wrote, “ideal,” while in another, she provided the location of their destination. According to her story, the couple went to a renowned restaurant named Latitudes on Sunset Key Island, just off the coast of Key West, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mac Jones and his girlfriend enjoy date at Key West Island (Credits: @sophiescott9 Instagram)

It offers an exquisite dining experience with fresh, flavorful cuisine and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Although it isn’t known when they arrived at the island, Sophia uploaded more pictures on her Instagram highlights on Sunday as well.

Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophia Scott's vacay at Key Island beach (Credits: @sophiescott9 Instagram)

The couple spent their Sunday at the beach, dressed in their summer attire. They rented a private room, had lunch at the beach, and watched the sunset. Sophia particularly enjoyed the golden hour moment, capturing and uploading it on her Instagram. They later took a ferry to Nine One Five Restaurant & Bar at 915 Duval Street on the island, where they dined.

The couple started dating in 2019 and often travel together for vacations. Last month, they went to Cap’s on the Water in St. Augustine, Florida, for a romantic date night. Sophia Scott shared pictures on her Instagram story, showing glimpses of their dinner, where they ordered Honey Rosemary Salmon.

Mac Jones may be heading to a new franchise soon

These little trips with Sophia Scott serve as a perfect getaway for Mac Jones, who has struggled to cement his place in the NFL after being selected as the No. 15 overall pick in 2021. Once seen as the heir to NFL legend Tom Brady under Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, Jones has been on a steady decline.

After a promising start, he endured two disappointing seasons before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 for a sixth-round draft pick. However, recent reports indicate that Mac Jones may have to find a new home again after the Jaguars signed QB Nick Mullens.

Mullens will serve as the backup QB, hinting that Jones’ time with the Jaguars may have come to an end. According to a report by Buck Reising, the Tennessee Titans may be interested in signing him. Other reports suggest the Cleveland Browns as another possible destination.

