IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly brings daughters along at Rams training camp ahead of preseason Week 1

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, and their four daughters went to the Los Angeles Rams training camp. The family met Stafford, who was busy practicing with his squad.

Kelly uploaded a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, saying that she received pictures from the day she and her daughters went to watch the lead QB of the Rams practice.

The couple's daughters were dressed in cheerleader outfits, as they were supporting her father throughout the session. In one of the pictures, the girls were trying to spot their dad.

"Which one's daddy?"

Image Credit: Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story

It was then followed by a wholesome picture of the father hugging his daughter.

Matthew Stafford feels energized as ever this offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach, Sean McVay called his quarterback "reenergized" when he was asked to describe him after two weeks of training. This was something the 35-year-old agreed with. Stafford explained, as per Sports Illustrated:

"I would agree with him. I mean, it was two years of battling through something that made doing my job really painful and not fun. It’s difficult when you’re out there and you’re in a lot of pain. It’s nice to feel healthy again and feel good enough to go out there and spin it like I want to with all these guys. And just operate like I want to."

The quarterback talked about how fun it is to work with younger players. He especially enjoys coaching them, as the Los Angeles Rams will need them this season. Matthew Stafford then elaborated on his painful journey of injuries, from which he has now recovered.

“Three years? I don’t know. It’s not a huge number, but it’s been a while," added Stafford. "It’s really been a while. It’s the last four of five offseasons. I had a fractured back in ’19. After ’20, I came here, I had thumb surgery. After ’21, I had elbow stuff going on. So it’s been quite a few offseasons since I’ve felt like I could operate and get a full offseason under my belt and go play.”

Matthew Stafford credits his rejuvenated health and vitality during Rams camp to a careful balance of rest, rehabilitation, experimentation, and the support of the training staff. He acknowledged the extensive efforts he invested in finding the right approach to feeling better.

Stafford emphasized that he currently feels better than he has in years, as he had faced injuries in previous offseasons, such as fractured back and elbow problems.