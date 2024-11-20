IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly takes kids for fun family get-together in Florida

As Matthew Stafford prepared for the Rams' upcoming clash against the Eagles on Sunday, his wife, Kelly, decided to spend some time with her siblings Chad and Jelly Hall. Kelly took their kids to Florida for a family get-together with her brother and sister.

On Wednesday, Kelly shared a clip on Instagram featuring herself with daughters Sawyer, Hunter, Chandler and Tyler, all excited for the family trip. Later, she updated her Instagram story with another clip from inside the plane.

"Here we gooooooo," Kelly said in the caption.

Kelly Stafford takes kids for fun family get-together in Florida (Image Source: Kelly/Instagram)

Kelly Stafford's trip to Florida came almost a day after she made headlines for her recent statement on Taylor Swift. "The Morning After" podcast host credited Swift for helping the podcast achieve massive success. Talking about the same, Kelly said:

"The ‘Timeout’ is literally thanks to Taylor Swift because she’s gotten a lot of women into football, the timeout is literally based on football," Stafford said. "It's usually like the experience of game day that we went through, and also just the NFL in general, like the score, stuff like that. But also learning the game starting from the bottom, trying to teach." (32:09)

The ‘Timeout’ is one of the segments of "The Morning After," a podcast which Kelly Stafford co-hosts with Hank Winchester. While the two share a great friendly bond, with similar opinions on many topics, the two have opposite views on Monday Night Football.

Hank Winchester opposed Kelly Stafford's 'sucks' take on Monday Night Football

During last Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford and Hank Winchester talked about their views on Monday Night Football. Kelly confessed that she feels MNF "sucks." Talking about the same, she said:

"Monday night football sucks. I'm sorry you have to wait all week all weekend watch everyone else play all day Monday and then you play."

Hank Winchester went ahead opposing Kelly's take on Monday Night Football and said:

“But it's also a privilege to play on Monday night football because they're only having teams that they know are going to draw ratings and Matthew for so many years when the Lions struggled like deserve to be in those Prime Time spots. When you win a Super Bowl and you're Super Bowl winning quarterback, you get prime time slots so that's just the way it goes.” (6:18)

Almost a day before sharing her take on Monday Night Football, Kelly Stafford revealed hiding a back injury from Matthew Stafford.

Also Read: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opens up about hiding back injury from Rams QB

