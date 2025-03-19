In Photos: Maxx Crosby and wife Rachel celebrate Raiders star's five-year sobriety milestone in Las Vegas

Maxx Crosby provided a glimpse of celebrating five years of sobriety on Instagram on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders star struggled with alcohol before entering rehab in March 2020.

To mark his milestone, Crosby has recently shared several posts on social media. On Sunday, he posted several pictures celebrating with his wife, Rachel, and friends.

"New Sopranos. 🦅💎 Stoagies. Immaculate Vibes. Elite Energy Only. 5 Years. Greatest Days Are Ahead," Crosby captioned the post.

In another Instagram post, he was seen smoking a cigar while celebrating with his friends and his wife in Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby's wife is his biggest support during his struggle and always has his back.

Maxx Crosby opens up about his journey to rehab

Maxx Crosby entered rehab on March 11, 2020, and in the last few days, his social media posts have reflected on his journey. He even had a tattoo on his hand of the date he entered rehab.

In an interview with NFL Films on March 11, Crosby talked about his addiction and reflected on the tough journey. He said (0.24):

"Putting yourself in a rehab alone is the hardest part, admitting you have a problem, but I wasn't ready. I think it was two and a half months I end up staying there. Looking back on it like that was something I truly needed because I wasn't ready to go back to Vegas after the 30 days. I had just left the house, and I had blacked out the last time I was there."

Expand Tweet

Crosby has been associated with the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019, and on March 5, he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension contract with the team.

