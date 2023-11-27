IN PHOTOS: Mecole Hardman and girlfriend Chariah Gordon host lavish gender reveal party

Kansas City Chiefs star and two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman received incredible news yesterday. The wide receiver and girlfriend Chariah Gordon are gearing up to welcome their second child soon.

Hardman, Gordon, and their loved ones gathered for a gender reveal party, where the couple learned that they would soon be blessed with a baby girl. Gordon posted photos from the intimate event on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post:

"A moment to remember 💖 IT'S A GIRL!!!!!"

The couple had their first child in dramatic circumstances. Hardman, who was on the Chiefs' injured reserves list, had to rush to the hospital with Gordon mere hours before his team was set to lock horns against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The wide receiver posted:

"OMG HER WATER BROKE."

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took care of business on the field, Hardman and Gordon became parents for the first time.

Just nine months after the birth of their first child, Hardman and Gordon are now preparing to add to their family.

Mecole Hardman injury update: What happened to Chiefs WR?

While it's been a happy year off the field, Mecole Hardman has endured a difficult campaign on it. The wide receiver swapped Kansas City for the Big Apple in the offseason and joined the New York Jets on a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

But six games into the 2023 season, Hardman and the Jets' 2025 seventh-round draft pick were shipped to the Chiefs for their 2025 sixth-round pick. In four games with the Chiefs, he has caught eight passes for 41 yards.

On Saturday, Hardman was placed on the Chiefs' injured reserves list after suffering a thumb injury. He isn't eligible for a return until the Chiefs' Week 17 home game against divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs' misfiring offense got back on track yesterday, as they ended a three-game streak of failing to score in the second half and beat the Raiders 31-17 in Las Vegas. Mahomes threw for 298 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Rashee Rice recorded a career-high 107 receiving yards.

The Chiefs will head to Lambeau Field in Week 13 to take on the Green Bay Packers.