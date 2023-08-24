IN PHOTOS: Michael Irvin links up with Deion Sanders in Colorado ahead of joining Skip Bayless on FS1

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin, two well known talking heads in the media space (one former, one current) and former NFL stars, joined forces in Colorado. Images from the meetup were posted online by the official Colorado Buffaloes Football account on X.

Fans were treated to four images. In the first image, Irvin is seen giving a loud pep talk to the team as players appeared to surround the star, wearing their bubblewrapped practice helmets.

In another photo, the both Irvin and Sanders are seen sitting in a golf cart, smiling and laughing together. The third image was much more laid back, as Irvin was seen chatting with someone on the side of the field.

The fourth and final image spotlights the two with Sanders again laughing and Irvin boasting a smile on his face, looking in the other direction.

Skip Bayless assembles new squad to replace Shannon Sharpe feat. Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin at New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

Before Sharpe departed Undisputed, it was mostly just the former Broncos tight end and Skip Bayless doing battle. Now, it seems that the show has elected to avoid getting another full-time co-host.

Instead, the show appears to be following in First Take's footsteps in rotating a cast of characters through the set.

Retired Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, and retired Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman are all set to show up on set this season. It is unclear if they'll all share the screen at the same time, take turns, or a mix of both.

Nevertheless, the show will go on. All three recurring guests are coming with a nice chunk of media experience in their pocket. Keyshawn Johnson is fresh off a tenure on Keyshawn, JWill & Max. This was an ESPN talkshow featuring Max Kellerman, who had spent time debating with Stephen A. Smith on a daily basis on First Take.

Michael Irvin and Skip Bayless leave some fans scratching their heads, as two of the biggest Dallas Cowboys fans in the media sharing a debate table seemingly leaves little room for deviation.

However, arguably the most hotly anticipated debates will come from Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless. Back in Sherman's playing days, he infamous claimed he was "better at life" than Skip Bayless. Now, with both set to square off routinely as members of the same program, fans are bracing for just how intense the arguments will get.

Will the next era of Undisputed trend up or down for Skip Bayless?

