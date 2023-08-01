IN PHOTOS: NFL reporter Maria Taylor reveals first pregnancy in heartfelt video

NFL's popular NBC broadcaster Maria Taylor had some great news to share with her viewers this week.

Taylor, along with her husband, has announced her first pregnancy. Coming forward with a beautiful photoshoot on Instagram, Taylor ended up sharing a sweet TikTok video capturing their special moments.

Everyone following the reporter was extremely happy, flooding Maria Taylor's mentions and comments with well wishes and congratulations.

Even in her posts, Taylor mentioned that the couple couldn't believe that they are pregnant.

"I still can't believe I get to say this…WE’RE pregnant!!!! Here’s a BTS of our announcement photoshoot," she wrote on TikTok.

Image Credit: Maria Taylor's official TikTok account (@mariataylortoks)

In the video, Maria and her husband arrive at the venue, reviewing every photo before it was posted online.

On Instagram, however, Maria shared an emotional note. As per the 36-year-old, this is a result of an extremely challenging three years of her life.

"My journey to motherhood has not been a straight path. It’s been diverted by surgeries, multiple egg retrievals, and failed IVF cycles," Taylor revealed.

Image Credit: Maria Taylor's IG account (@mariataylor)

She added:

"There were times when I felt like giving up. But it was put on my heart to keep trying and never let the dream of becoming a mother go. For every setback my husband was there reminding me to keep the faith. My friends and family held my hand and held me up as I traveled cross country for appointments."

Who is Maria Taylor's husband?

Despite her exposure to social media, Taylor has mananged to keep her husband's name and identity away from the internet.

Married to Rodney Blackstock in 2019, the couple divorced within two years. When the NFL analyst shared the news of her new marriage in 2021, the details about her new partner were kept under wraps.

"I Love Our Love Story," she wrote.

Though fans remained curious about her previous relationship, Taylor kept on sharing a few details about her new life.

As per a TikTok from September 2022, Taylor has known her husband since high school. Taylor mentioned that her husband is extremely supportive, and has never gotten jealous of her work.

"Our road to marriage was not easy... but it was worth it."

A University of Georgia graduate, Taylor began working with ESPN in 2012. Focused on the NFL, Maria Taylor slowly rose in the ranks as a sideline reporter.

She has been working with NBC Sports since 2020.