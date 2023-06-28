IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr. enjoys golf outing with DJ Khaled following $15M move to Ravens

NFL players have a couple of weeks' break before the beginning of training camp and Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the most of it. The star receiver was seen on a golf course with musician DJ Khaled as he winds down before the season begins.

We don't know if Beckham Jr. is an avid golfer or not, but going by the pictures put up by DJ Khaled on his Instagram page, he seems to be enjoying himself.

Take a look at some of the pictures below.

Beckham Jr. lining up his putt.

DJ Khaled admiring Odell's gold club.

Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly loving his time off after getting started with his new team - the Ravens. Having acclimatized rather quickly, there will be many eyes on him during the training camp to see how Beckham Jr. goes with pads on.

Until then, the Pro Bowl receiver is relaxing before the long, hard slog of an NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr. key to Ravens' Super Bowl hopes?

Beckham Jr. at Ravens minicamp.

For some, the signing of Beckham Jr. was a serious needle mover for the Ravens and now gives Lamar Jackson a selection of weapons he hasn't had during his time in the NFL.

The receiver corps is led by Beckham Jr., along with tight end Mark Andrews and other receivers in Zay Flowers, Devin Duverney, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor. That is some unit and when we factor in Jackson's running ability plus the running back situation, Baltimore can hit teams from several angles.

Whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Raven is the "missing piece" to their Super Bowl puzzle is unknown. But one could argue that his presence seriously thrusts Baltimore into the conversation.

Of course, much is predicated on the Ravens' offense staying healthy, which, over the last few years, has been tough. Jackson, Bateman, and Beckham Jr. have all had their injury issues and Ravens fans will be hoping they don't continue in 2023.

If they are lucky and remain healthy, then there is no doubt that the Ravens can challenge the best teams in the NFL.

