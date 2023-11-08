IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr. hosted star-studded birthday bash with Kim Kardashian in spotlight

Odell Beckham Jr. hosted quite the bash on Monday evening to celebrate his 31st birthday. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's birthday was on Sunday, so hosting a party on a gameday wasn't an option. The party took place in New York City and was attended by other professional athletes as well as celebrities.

Reality star Kim Kardashian was seen entering Odell Beckham's party as well. This comes amid rumors that a possible relationship between the two could be brewing. Kardashian was at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier in the night and then did a quick change for the party.

Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian and Lori Harvey walking into his birthday bash.

Since early September, Beckham and Kardashian relationship rumors have run wild. However, their friendship isn't new, she attended his 30th birthday party in Los Angeles last November. Both were also in attendance at the 4th of July party hosted by Michael Rubin in the Hamptons during the summer.

Also in attendance at the wide receiver's birthday party were Los Angeles Clippers' P.J. Tucker, actress Emily Ratajkowski, model and host Ashley Graham and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Odell Beckham Jr. broke up with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood earlier in 2023. The two were together for four years and welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022, just weeks after Beckham Jr. won his first Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams.

Before Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were the subject of rumors

Kim Kardashian may have been at the same 4th of July party as Odell Beckham Jr. However, at the time she was rumored to be in a possible relationship with another partygoer. Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Kardashian were the topic of conversation.

Kim Kardashian had reportedly contacted Brady in regards to a real estate question. She was interested in purchasing a home that was near to his in Miami, Florida. Both Kardashian and Brady clarified they were just friends and nothing more.

This is similar to the current situation with OBJ, where the two have both indicated that they are just friends.