IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted at Cannes Film Festival with Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted with other celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival. Appearing alongside him were Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma and Winne Harlow.

Beckham looked dapper in a white shirt, white coat and white bow-tie paired with dark trousers. While one might ask what he was doing at an event to celebrate films, his presence was due to a great humanitarian cause. He was there as part of the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The event raised $17 million to research a cure for HIV and AIDS.

Among other superstars present at the gala were A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rebel Wilson, Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale, Fan Bing Bing, Teyana Taylor and Heidi Klum. Queen Latifah was the evening's master of ceremonies, and Simon de Pury was the chief auctioneer.

See some of the photos below of the NFL star enjoying his time away from the shores before he returns for the grind of the league, where he will have a lot to prove next season.

Odell Beckham Jr. at crossroads entering 2023 NFL season

The last time Odell Beckham Jr. was playing in the NFL, he won the Super Bowl in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, he was injured during that game and missed the entirety of last season.

Hence, his career is a bit of a paradox. He's a Super Bowl winner, but no one knows how he will play coming back from injury. He will, therefore, have a lot to prove.

With the Baltimore Ravens, he's again with a team that can compete for the honors. They have re-signed Lamar Jackson, ensuring that Odell Beckham is playing with a top quarterback. They have a great coach in John Harbaugh and insitutional knowledge of winning championships.

So, if Odell Beckham comes into this season with a chip on his shoulder after going unsigned the entirety of last season, he will do well. He has everything in place needed to succeed and can shut doubters who may doubt his output.

Generally, when a player gets back to playing after winning the Super Bowl, there's no doubt about the player's capabilities. However, OBJ finds himself at a crossroads. How he takes this opportunity might end up defining his legacy more than any ring he has won.

