Last month, the Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. It helped the franchise in extending Lamar Jackson's contract as well, and now OBJ is looking forward to bringing his career back on track with the former NFL MVP.

The OTAs are underway for all the teams, but Beckham Jr. wasn't present in Baltimore. He and Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews have been working out in Arizona instead, and head coach John Harbaugh was asked about his stance on the situation.

Here's what Harbaugh said:

“I don’t have any problem with that, You don’t worry too much about it.”

Speaking about Lamar Jackson being present at the OTAs, Harbaugh added:

“I’m happy with the numbers, we’ve got a lot of guys here,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s important. I’m a coach. I want everybody here. I want every player here all the time, doing everything they can.”

The Baltimore Ravens have been pretty unlucky over the past few seasons due to the injuries, as Jackson along with other key players has missed several games.

However, with the way they have built their roster for next season if they manage to stay healthy, the Ravens will be a force to be reckoned with. Jackson has already got his new deal, and he will be motivated to prove his worth to the franchise.

Odell Beckham Jr. can be a difference-maker for the Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr.: Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy now and he can become a difference-maker for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is surrounded by elite talent next season, and it will bring the best out in him.

Playing alongside the likes of Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman will help OBJ to perform at his best without being the primary target for the opposition's defense. This could turn out to be a similar situation that Beckham experienced with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played extremely well.

In his last healthy season, OBJ had 44 catches for 537 yards and scored five touchdowns in 14 games. The Ravens also showed faith in the former Rams receiver and offered him a lucrative contract and now it is time for him to dominate for his new team.

