IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo catches Christian McCaffrey red-handed during romantic dinner date

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all geared up for the 2023 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers, of course, are off to a great start after their 30-6 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Culpo is there to support her fiance, she has a bone to pick with the running back. Apparently, McCaffrey couldn't help but check his phone while out on a romantic dinner with the former Miss Universe.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Still eating, Culpo took a picture of McCaffrey with his nose in his phone. Adding a football emoji, Olivia Culpo wrote:

"Caught red handed."

The couple was at the Japanese restaurant Nobu Palo Alto in California. Culpo shared a few snaps of their food, with cocktails and edamame visible in every shot.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

At the end of the evening, Culpo shared a snap of their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Apparently, even Oliver wanted to watch the game:

"Hey can you guys throw the game on?"

That being said, Culpo reportedly missed the Pittsburgh game due to a flight error. Watching from home, she made sure to support Christian McCaffrey and the team. In fact, the model seemed extremely impressed with McCaffrey's 65-yard touchdown.

Image credit: Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

"64 yard TD. No big deal."

The 49ers are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams next.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey confirmed their engagement earlier this year

Over the years, Culpo and McCaffrey have continued to share special moments with fans on social media. Dating for years, fans were rooting for the couple to get engaged this year.

McCaffrey proposed in an intimate ceremony, getting the moment captured on camera. Later, Culpo revealed that they would have liked to keep the secret to themselves for some more time.

Image credit: Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on IG Story. “I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Furthermore, Culpo's engagement ring is said to have cost between $100,000-$200,000.

Together since 2019, both Culpo and McCaffrey were linked together for some time before they made their relationship official. In fact, they were even spotted liking posts and taking a vacation to Mexico together.

As of now, the couple has yet to provide a wedding date.