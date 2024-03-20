IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey turn heads with stunning BodyArmor couple collab

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are one of the most popular celebrity/sports couples today. Dating for years, both have generated their own fan bases, making sure to keep their fans and followers updated via social media.

This month, Culpo and McCaffrey came together for a collaboration with BodyArmor drinks, where they shot an advertisement along with a small photoshoot for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey pose for Body Armor(Image Credit: @drinkbodyarmor and @oliviaculpo IG)

McCaffrey and Culpo's poses even drew the attention of George Kittle's wife, Claire, and Kyle Kuszczyk's wife, Kristin, in the comment section. The San Francisco 49ers family is often close-knit, even sticking together for fun offseason getaways.

49ers players' wives react to Oliva Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's photoshoot

"I mean couldn't be more perfect," Claire Kittle posted.

"WOWWOOOWWWOWWW" Kristin Kuszczyk posted.

In another video, the two promoted the same Zero Sugar BodyArmor drink, with the 49ers star trying his hand at acting with his fiancee on board.

In the video, walking in on the former Miss Universe during a photoshoot, McCaffrey brings in a stack of Body Armor drinks, asking Culpo to try it out so everyone can start drinking it. While Culpo denies him at first, others in the clip drink the beverage immediately after Culpo does.

This is also one of the few professional shoots Culpo and McCaffrey have carried out together before they tie the knot.

Christian McCaffrey credited Olivia Culpo for all the important wedding prep

Christian McCaffrey made his first Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers last month. Busy with the NFL and on-field commitments throughout the season, McCaffrey was asked about his wedding prep during a news conference before the big game.

McCaffrey said that Culpo did a "hell of a job," saying that the model was steering the ship when it came to their wedding preparations:

"I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it's going really well."

The couple has already been wedding cake testing, sharing small snippets through Instagram.

They are yet to confirm a wedding date or venue.