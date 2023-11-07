IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo continues bachelorette celebrations with lavish dinner party

While no one knows the exact date of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding, they are not hiding their preparations from the public. The 2012 Miss Universe shared on Instagram a photo of McCaffrey asking her hand in marriage.

From there, they had an engagement party at Culpo’s home state, Rhode Island, wherein McCaffrey saved his fiancée from a wardrobe malfunction. This time, the reality television star celebrated her bachelorette party in Mexico.

Friends and family members threw a memorable bachelorette party for Olivia Culpo

Typically, bachelorette parties last for one day. But the women close to Olivia Culpo gave her an extravagant three-day celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Before boarding a private plane, the former beauty queen was carried by two shirtless men with bowties.

Her friends and family decorated the plane with balloons and Christian McCaffrey’s face. The plane was also decked with snacks as they made their way to Mexico.

After arriving at the party’s location, Culpo changed into a white asymmetric dress and white sandals. She also shared a short video of the table arrangement for one of her dinner parties. Culpo also had dinner by the beach with her closest friends.

While McCaffrey wasn’t present on the trip, he had a gift for his future wife. Fireworks emerged when a hotel staff asked Culpo to press an electronic board. She cried after seeing the beautiful gift from her future husband.

Here are more photos from Olivia Culpo’s bachelorette party.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged last April in Utah. The San Francisco 49ers running back went down on one knee in front of his surprised girlfriend. While Culpo mentioned before that she’d like to be married earlier, the delayed turn of events was magnificent for her.

In a TikTok video, she shared that she had visited their wedding venue. While Culpo didn’t share the exact location, they’ve agreed to do it in Rhode Island. They also considered Colorado, McCaffrey’s home state, but settled in the United States’ smallest state.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers try to regroup in their bye week

While Olivia Culpo is celebrating her final days as a single woman, there’s not much celebration in the 49ers camp. Christian McCaffrey’s squad is on a three-game losing streak after winning their first five games. They’ve scored only 17 points in their three losses after averaging 33.4 from Weeks 1 to 5.

Their upcoming schedule is no easier because the 49ers will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Jaguars are on a five-game winning streak, kicked off by two victories in London.