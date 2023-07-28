IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo's the new 'agent' in stunning Miu Miu campaign

Olivia Culpo stuns once again in her newest brand campaign with Italian designer Miu Miu. The former Miss Universe debuted the new campaign on her Instagram page.

She can be seen in a series of photos wearing Miu Miu sunglasses and full attire with a sleek look.

The 31-year-old attended the Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu, California on Wednesday. The event was also attended by model Gigi Hadid, actress Brie Larson and actress Natasha Lyonne to name a few.

In the caption, she referred to herself as an 'agent' as she gave off that double agent look in a khaki Miu Miu cropped, zipped vest. The vest had tan buttons on the cargo-style cropped top.

She paired the top with a matching khaki mini skirt. She accessorized with gold earrings. In one of the photos, her diamond engagement ring from fiancee Christian McCaffrey was on full display.

Photos of Olivia Culpo's latest campaign with Miu Miu.

Olivia Culpo's hair was in a slick, braided ponytail that complimented her aviator-style sunglasses. She chose a casual look for her makeup with a light blush and light pink lipstick.

Olivia Culpo's sisters weren't told about the engagement beforehand

Olvia Culpo and her sisters are very close, which is well-documented in their reality show "The Culpo Sisters." After Olivia's engagement to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, they were asked if they were aware of his plans.

The famous sisters told E! News that they weren't told about it ahead of time. Sophia said that she 'cracked the code' and figured it out ahead of time. She said though, that she never let on that she figured it out.

Olivia's other sister Aurora said that she didn't know and wasn't told because she is unable to keep a secret. The sisters said that they received a FaceTime call from her after the engagement.

The model and Christian McCaffrey have been together since 2019. They spent time this offseason in an RV, traveling around the United States. It was after that trip that Christian McCaffrey proposed.

She and McCaffrey celebrated their engagement with family and friends at an enchanting engagement party earlier this month. The celebration took place over the 4th of July weekend and everyone in attendance wore white at the outdoor celebration.