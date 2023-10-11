IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo shares 'proud' moment with Christian McCaffrey as 49ers dominate Cowboys 42-10

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Olivia Culpo celebrated the victory by posting her and Christian McCaffrey's pictures on Instagram.

The 49ers scored a sweet win against the Cowboys in a thrilling 42-10 victory. The former Miss Universe shared all that was happening during the game.

After the victory, Culpo enjoyed a romantic dinner with the star tight end. In the pictures, the model looked happy as she wore a t-shirt that had Christian McCaffrey's face printed on it. She paired it with cropped denim shorts and knee-high boots. The couple were all smiles as they posed alongside each other.

She simply captioned the post:

"Proud"

49ers head coach believes that teams get desperate when trying to tackle Christian McCaffrey

As fans might have noticed, CMC has been facing a lot of penalties. The league's leading rusher, who has the second-most missed tackles in the NFL, is becoming a target for every team.

When Kyle Shanahan was asked if there was anything out of the ordinary with the way the teams are making McCaffrey their target, he believed they did so because defenders are finding it difficult to bring him down.

"No, I don’t think they’re trying to do it. I don’t think teams are trying to hit him in the helmet or trying to facemask him. I think people are desperate on how to bring him down."

Shanahan believed that teams were not intentionally targeting McCaffrey with illegal hits and penalties, but were instead resorting to desperate measures to stop him due to his hard-charging style and remarkable skills.

In Shanahan's view, Christian McCaffrey's fearless and relentless running style makes it challenging for opposing defenders to make legal tackles. He emphasized that when a player like McCaffrey is constantly pushing forward and running hard, defenders may resort to grabbing onto his facemask or making helmet-to-helmet hits in an attempt to bring him down.

Shanahan also argued that these penalties are a byproduct of defenders doing everything they can to stop McCaffrey's exceptional playmaking abilities.