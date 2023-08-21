IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo shares stunning pictures from 49ers game against Broncos

In 2019, back when he was still with the Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey started dating pageant winner and model Olivia Culpo, and they soon became among the premier couples in the NFL.

Now, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler has become engaged to her, and he has given her a massive treat: having her watch his preseason games.

Olivia Culpo seen at the stands of Levi's Stadium as fiance Christian McCaffrey's 49ers defeat Broncos

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Denver Broncos to Levi's Stadium. To show her support for her fiance, Culpo went to the game wearing a black team cap with "fiance" and a heart written on the side, as well as a denim jacket with "Niner Gang" emblazoned on the back. Her post also included a short clip of herself looking at the running back as he was standing on the sidelines:

"It's about that time"

McCaffrey did not play in the game; however, the 49ers won 21-20 thanks to rookie kicker Jake Moody, who had three field goals, including the game-clincher as time expired (shown below). Sam Darnold and Trey Lance had a touchdown pass each, although they also each threw an interception, while Brock Purdy finally made his preseason debut.

Christian McCaffrey feeling positive effects of first full camp with 49ers - head coach

Meanwhile, as his fiancee is cheering him on the sidelines, Christian McCaffrey is already experiencing the benefits of getting to play a full season in Santa Clara for the first time. The former Carolina Panther had joined the San Francisco 49ers as a midseason trade acquisition in 2022 and immediately became an impactful contributor, helping them to the NFC Championship Game.

But according to head coach Mike Shanahan, McCaffrey's first preseason camp with the team has only made him better. Speaking to KNBR, he said:

“I can tell he feels a lot more comfortable. I mean, he studies it not just from his position, he really studies it from the whole, kinda like a quarterback. So he understands what we’re trying to do on everything, not just running the ball or not just running his routes. He does get the big picture, which sometimes is good for guys.

"Sometimes it’s, ‘why even try to cloud your mind with all that? Just focus on your job.’ Christian’s the opposite. He’s a guy who can soak everything in and just allow it to add to how he adjusts throughout games and does things. But, I’d like to say he’s gonna be a lot better, but I don’t get really how he can be. He did pretty good last year, I just think he’s more comfortable.”

The 49ers conclude their preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25; however, McCaffrey may not be expected to take the field until their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10.

