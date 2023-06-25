IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo steals the show in recent LWD snaps

Olivia Culpo has the attention of all NFL fans as Christian McCaffrey's partner continues to wow the world with her stunning photos. Her most recent picture is a testament to keeping things simple.

She posed in an elegant white dress. Looking stunning in the garb, she posed elegantly with the dress being the focus. There were no other accessories or colors to distract from the sheer brilliance of the LWD that she was wearing.

Olivia Culpo's Instagram post had three photos of hers wearing that dress. Another soundless video also accompanied the upload where she was seen posing for the pictures. Have a look at them below yourself.

Olivia Culpo chooses white over black?

Based on available products on the internet, the dress she is wearing seems to be an ALAÏA offering. It is listed around $4000 as a open-knit cotton-blend maxi dress. It is available in both white and black versions and Olivia Culpo chose to go white.

It goes well with her recent vibes after all, because she is now engaged to Christian McCaffrey. One assumes that, while they may not have decided yet, she will be walking down the aisle to exchange vows with the San Francisco 49ers running back in the coming days.

They got engaged in April of this year, with Christian McCaffrey proposing to her on the 2nd of April, 2023. They revealed their engagement to the world on the 7th of April, 2023.

He proposed with a custom-built ring from Ring Concierge. Based on previous reports, the ring features a precious five-to-six-carat oval diamond, surrounded by epaulet side stones in a platinum setting. The band, on the other hand, is ultra-thin gold. The exact price of the ring is not known, but is expected to be between $100,000 to $200,000.

At the time, the CEO of Ring Concierge, Nicole Wegman said,

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless."

Two words stood out in describing the former Miss Universe: namely, trendsetting and timeless. It was the perfect encapsulation of her as she has proved with her latest photoshoot as well.

Wearing a white dress, the color signifies timelesseness as it has been the hallmark of sartorial elegance for generations. And with Olivia Culpo modelling the dress, it certainly seems capable of setting a trend. It is an elite combination, much like hers with her fiance now.

