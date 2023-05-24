In Photos: Olivia Culpo stuns at Cannes Film Festival in Miss Sohee haute couture

Olivia Culpo seems to be stepping it up in 2023. With countless projects lined up, Culpo was invited to the ongoing Cannes Film Festival this year. Taking up the spotlight for days, the film festival hosts movies while featuring appearances from actors and other celebrities invited to the red carpet.

Culpo was there for the May 23 premiere of Asteroid City. With a prominent diamond-shaped chest cutout, Culpo donned a black-purple Miss Sohee gown. With crystals at the waist, the pleats ballooned into the ground. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, she wore jewelry by Bulgari.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Her makeup, which perfectly complemented her look, was handled by Sir John. Culpo even posted a photo with him, giving shout-outs to everyone who helped contribute to her look.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

"There's no better feeling than taking off a skin-tight dress," Culpo wrote in an IG story later.

Culpo's engagement ring was a highlight, prominently visible on her hand. Her engagement ring is supposed to cost somewhere between $100 thousand to $200 thousand. The exact price is still unknown.

Earlier this year, Sophia Culpo and her longtime boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, made it official by confirming their engagement. Ring Concierge's founder and CEO Nicole Wegman, who worked on the ring, spoke about the process:

“We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless".

Olivia Culpo is currently looking for the perfect wedding dress

While talking to E! News earlier, Culpo went into details about her wedding dress, which is difficult to decide upon. After all, it will be a big day for her and McCaffrey.

"It's hard because with the dress, I have so many ideas — so many things I'm really excited about," Culpo said. "I want to show Christian, but he's like, 'No, I can't see. Don't show me because it needs to be a surprise!'"

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Engaged last month, the couple initially wanted to keep it a secret for long. However, they decided to reveal the happy event early:

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Together since 2019, Culpo and McCaffrey are one of the most popular NFL couples today.

