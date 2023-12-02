IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo turns heads with gorgeous snaps from lavish family vacation

Olivia Culpo is enjoying her last days as a single person. Earlier this month, she had a three-day bridal shower with friends and family members at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Those who went on the trip even brought face cutouts of her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

This time, she went on a cruise with the Culpo family, including her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews. It was a grand time that the 2012 Miss Universe winner shared on her social media accounts, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Culpo shares life from her vacation cruise

Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée shared three photos of her wearing a silk dress with the sunset as her background. The short but appropriate caption reads, “chasing sunsets.”

The images were taken from the vacation she and her family booked with Celebrity Cruises. While their destination was unknown, the cruise line has destinations on six continents worldwide.

Meanwhile, she also shared the cruise ship's appearance in one of her recent TikTok updates. Aside from showing all 13 people who were part of the trip, Olivia Culpo also showed the Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and Bvlgari stores inside the cruise.

Culpo also shared her room on the ship, which features a walk-in closet, a comfy bed, and a spacious bathroom with a tub. She admitted that she has not been on a cruise before. Therefore, the experience exceeded her expectations.

She also taught her father, Peter, how to eat edamame and shared their glorious sushi meal for dinner. Culpo finished the video with a glimpse of her night routine before getting ready to sleep.

Christian McCaffrey didn’t join the trip because it’s within the NFL season. After three straight losses, the San Francisco 49ers have gained momentum with three consecutive victories.

However, a tough challenge awaits as the Niners face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco in last season's NFC Championship Game.

Olivia Culpo plans to buy Christian McCaffrey a luxury watch

Since luxury fashion stores are on the cruise, Olivia Culpo thought of purchasing a Cartier watch for Christian McCaffrey. In her recent Instagram story, she took photos of five Cartier watches and asked “Which one for Christian?”

The choices include a $12,900 gold-plated Cartier watch with blued-steel sword-shaped hands and sapphire crystals. That watch comes with a silver option with a $8910.82 price tag.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019. They got engaged last April during a trip to Utah and already had their engagement party in Rhode Island. They are planning their wedding for March 2024, though it is not a final date.