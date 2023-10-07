IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo turns heads in stunning NFL game recap while cheering on fiance Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo once thought she’d marry and have kids by 30. She doesn’t have a husband or a child yet at 31. However, life detours can turn out to be the best. Culpo is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, with their wedding being planned.

Until then, she will be carrying out her modeling and media projects. She is also McCaffrey’s number-one fan, as she attends his games. The 2012 Miss Universe winner shared photos of her visit to Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Olivia Culpo shares photos from the 49ers’ Week 4 victory

Culpo captioned one of her latest Instagram posts with “Lately.” It includes snapshots of her recent whereabouts. Aside from photos of dogs and her recent travels, she shared some images from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Olivia Culpo was present when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, 35-16. She shared a photo showing the jumbotron with the words “Niners Win.” Culpo also posted another photo of her from one of the stadium’s suites.

Of course, she also shared a photo of McCaffrey. Culpo must have been the proudest fan in attendance because her fiancé had four touchdowns against Arizona. McCaffrey had 20 carries for 106 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He added seven catches for 71 yards and a receiving touchdown.

That’s 24 of the 35 points San Francisco scored in that game. More importantly, the 49ers remain undefeated after four games. McCaffrey has 600 yards (459 rushing) and seven touchdowns through Week 4 of 2023.

McCaffrey and the Niners hope to continue their undefeated run when they face the Dallas Cowboys in a massive Week 5 NFC showdown.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's relationship timeline

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo started dating in 2019. Reports about the relationship began to surface when the All-Pro running back liked one of her social media photos. Since then, they’ve been inseparable as McCaffrey would attend with Culpo at some of her engagements, including a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy last July.

Meanwhile, she would attend McCaffrey’s games with the Carolina Panthers and the 49ers whenever she’s available. Four years into their relationship, McCaffrey asked Culpo to marry him during their trip to Amangiri, Utah.

After getting engaged last April, Culpo and McCaffrey spent some summer days in Cranston, Rhode Island, her hometown. They spent time with Culpo’s family through sumptuous home-cooked meals and pickleball games.

The couple also had an engagement party wherein Christian McCaffrey saved Olivia Culpo from a wardrobe malfunction.