In Photos: Packers rookie Lukas Van Ness' girlfriend Frankie labels 2023 her 'best year' after one-year anniversary

New Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness has had a whirlwind few months. From going through the NFL draft process to then the nervous wait on draft night when he was taken by Green Bay with the No.13 pick.

Now, another fantastic thing has happened, and it is off the field for Van Ness and his girlfriend Frankie Kmet as the pair recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Kmet posted several photos of the pair's year together on Instagram with a caption that read:

"I love us <3 Best year ever 🫶🏻 You complete me!! 🤞🏼You will always be my favorite person @lukas_vanness 🔚🎮."

Here are some photos that Kmet shared.

Lukas and Frankie celebrated one year together. Photo via Frankie Kmet/Instagram.

The pair seem to have enjoyed their year together. Photo via Frankie Kmet/Instagram.

For Lukas Van Ness and his girlfriend Frankie Kmet, the pair now embark on a different journey as Van Ness beings OTAs with the Packers. He is looking to cement his spot on defense in the post-Aaron Rodgers era at Lambeau Field.

But recently, football took a back seat as the pair celebrated one year together with the hope that many more will follow.

Lukas Van Ness and Packers begin post-Aaron Rodgers era

Van Ness at the NFL combine.

The Packers have begun OTAs, and it's the first time in over 18 years that Rodgers will not be taking part at all. With Rodgers traded to the New York Jets, it is now Jordan Love's show in Green Bay as the front office felt he was the way forward.

For Lukas Van Ness, his job is to put all his effort into making the 53-man roster. Despite being taken 13th in the draft, he still has to show his coaches that he can be a viable contributor.

The Packers had the 17th-ranked defense last season (21.8 points against per game), and it is hoped that Van Ness can solidfy the linebacker room.

He is focusing on getting used to his new surroundings and learning the defensive system, and it shouldn't be long before Lukas Van Ness is making plays in the NFL.

