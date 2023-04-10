Who is Lukas Van Ness' girlfriend, Frankie Kmet? Exploring the top 2023 NFL draft prospect's personal life

Besides football, Lukas Van Ness spent time playing hockey while growing up. He is a Chicago Bears fan, therefore, he might fit in well with the squad next season. Van Ness, a defensive end for Iowa, is anticipated to be selected in the draft's first round. In just a couple of months, he went from being a largely unknown talent to a possible first-round choice.

The agent who represents Van Ness does so for Cole Kmet as well. Cole Kmet's sister, Frankie Kmet, is the girlfriend of Lukas Van Ness. The Kmets lived close to Van Ness' childhood home in adjacent Lake Barrington.

The biggest details about Van Ness and Kmet's relationship are not really in the news, but fans are excited to see how their connection can have an impact on the team Van Ness will eventually play for in the NFL.

Lukas Van Ness’s NFL Draft projection

Based on projections, the 2023 NFL Draft will likely see Lukas Van Ness picked in the first round. In 2021, he recorded seven sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He accomplished this while being a redshirt freshman and primarily a rotational performer.

Ben Devine @Chicago_NFL Currently, DE Lukas Van Ness is dating the younger sister of #Bears TE Cole Kmet. Van Ness has a ceiling of J.J. Watt. Currently, DE Lukas Van Ness is dating the younger sister of #Bears TE Cole Kmet. Van Ness has a ceiling of J.J. Watt.

Van Ness' rise from a recruit with three stars to a powerful force has been swift. He has the capacity to swiftly develop into a game-breaker at the next level under the care of the ideal defensive assistant.

Lukas Van Ness demonstrated excellent run defense and pass rush skills. He played in 26 games for Iowa and recorded 70 total tackles, 13 sacks, one pass defensed and 19 tackles for loss.

Van Ness also placed ninth in the Big Ten overall for tackles for loss and sixth in the league for sack totals in 2021 and 2022, respectively. This is a significant accomplishment and demonstrates Van Ness' flexibility and the fact that he is a solid player.

Van Ness still has quite some distance to go regarding growth, but his uncommon blend of agility and strength places him among the top 15 players in the class.

Why Atlanta should take Lukas Van Ness 8th overall:
• Position of need.
• Can play inside or out.
• Relentless motor.
• Good size.
• Solid bull rush.
• Quick off the ball.
• Good pad level to take on blocks.
• Physical at the point of attack.

He can be a complete monster in the battles and already possesses an NFL-compatible body. He attacks with strength and physicality, which makes pass coverage and the running game very difficult for an offensive lineman. He also played in many defensive line positions for Iowa, demonstrating his versatility.

