IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes begins comeback season training as Chiefs QB gives glimpses into offseason workouts

NFL Enthusiast took to X on March 5 to share pictures from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ recent offseason training. According to the post, Mahomes focused on speed, strength, mobility, and body balance.

The caption read:

“Patrick Mahomes begins off-season training.”

These pictures were originally shared by Mahomes on his Instagram story on March 4, where he also tagged his photographer and longtime personal strength trainer, Bobby Stroupe.

Stroupe posted on Instagram the same day, assisting Mahomes at his training facility, signaling the quarterback’s return to workouts. He has developed a specialized three-day training program for the three-time Super Bowl champion, which he shared with fans last month. Stroupe explained:

“We have three basic workdays: A day, B day, and C day. A day focuses on tissue regeneration and joint mobility. Then, we move into B day, which emphasizes max strength exposure. You’ve got to lift heavy—ballistic movements, heavy med ball throws, heavy swings, weighted jumps, and weighted plyometrics. Flexibility and mobility are health, but tension is performance.

“We return for C days, always 36 to 48 hours before the game. The goal here is max speed exposure. If you can reach 3.5 m/s on a jump, that’s explosive. It’s not just about running speed; it’s about foot-ground contact and upper-body reactions. You want those tuned up—just like a NASCAR driver.”

Patrick Mahomes' return after heartbreaking losses

This marks Patrick Mahomes’ first social media post highlighting his return to training after a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, just five days after the Super Bowl, Mahomes also suffered the loss of his maternal grandfather, Randi Martin.

Following these setbacks, Mahomes made some personal changes, starting with cutting his signature mohawk hairstyle. He took time off from football to be with his family but has now resumed training.

